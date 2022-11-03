Imphal: At least six members of the All Manipur Tribals Development Grievances Forum (AMTDGF) were detained ahead of the proposed economic blockade on national highways from midnight of Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, ADGP L Kailun said that so far, at least six members of AMTDGF have been arrested from various places. Three members were arrested from Senapati, while the other three were arrested from Kangpokpi district in connection with issuing the bandh call, he said.

Earlier, on Thursday, chief minister N Biren Singh said that those people who have threatened to impose an economic blockade on national highways will be arrested very soon.

“Public and Private transport is moving freely as usual on NH 37 and Trucks are crossing the Kaiphundai outpost of TML. Police Highway patrols are on road and officers are ready to deal with any kind of situation. Our police are after those anti-social elements who have threatened the economic blockade on Highways,” CM Biren posted on Facebook.

All the people who are threatening the public in this manner will be arrested very soon, he added.

Transport minister Khashim Vashum has also appealed to the forum for talks saying that the call for an economic blockade of the national highways will cause huge inconveniences to the public since these highways are the lifelines of the state.

On Wednesday, the tribal forum accused the state government of misappropriation of Rs 756 crore of MGNREGS funds meant for hill districts and declared imposition of the indefinite economic blockade along National Highways 2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) with effect from midnight of November 3 (Thursday). These two national highways are the lifelines of Manipur.

However, issuing a clarification on the allegations, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department stated the state government has received Rs 756.50 crore for MGNREGS for 16 districts, of which Rs 100 crore has been disbursed and allocated irrespective of hill or valley districts.

Further, an additional amount of Rs 150 crore will be released soon and the remaining in due course.

