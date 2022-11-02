Manipur: Pop singer Ananya Birla to headline for MLTR in Imphal

Imphal: With the ongoing excitement around Danish rock band Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) performing in the state, we have news that will take the excitement up a notch!

Indian pop singer Ananya Birla from Mumbai is all set for her debut performance in Imphal on November 29. The multi-platinum and award-winning artiste of ‘Meant To Be‘ fame will be performing the headline act.

The Gate at HVS, Patsoi, Imphal opens at 3 PM.

Ananya Birla who enjoys unmatched viewership in the millions on Y ouTube and has performed over the country is very excited about her debut performance in Imphal.

“I can’t wait to meet and perform for those who have given my music so much love. I hope to connect with the crowd and share our love for music,” she said.

With over 500 million streams, Ananya is also India’s biggest-selling English language global popstar and has scaled the charts both at home in India and abroad. With three back-to-back double platinum-selling singles and two platinum-selling singles, Ananya is unstoppable. The MTV EMA nominee began her musical journey at the age of 9 with the santoor, an Indian instrument. A skilled musician, Ananya incorporates her drumming, piano and guitar skills into live performances.

Ananya was voted one of GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians, Miss Vogue’s 28 Geniuses Under 28, and has graced the cover of Forbes Women to Watch. Her independently released singles have seen her collaborate with A.R. Rahman for the official Team India Olympic cheer song, landed her on New Music Friday USA, and made her the only Indian to be named a Sirius Hits Artist To Watch Out For among others.

