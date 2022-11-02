Imphal: Manipur boy Lukanand Kshetrimayum, who represented India and brought home the title of first runner-up at the Mister International 2022 pageant, received a grand welcome upon his arrival at the Imphal international airport on Wednesday morning.

The grand finale of the 14th edition of Mr International 2022 was held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines on Sunday night.

The reception was organised by Maniwood Club Manipur, Lukanand’s gym mates, family members, and well-wishers. Manipuri film actor Bony Gurumayum and other film personalities were also present at the reception programme.

Speaking to EastMojo, a beaming Lukanand shared his journey at the prestigious international event saying, “While winning and losing is a part of life, being able to celebrate someone else’s success is a victory for me too. I won there but I think not just the winners but all 35 of us who competed at the pageant are winners.”

“Throughout the pageant, all of us were there to make the world more united and peaceful because we stand for the youth,” he added.

“It’s natural to get excited and we were all holding our breaths when the winners were being announced,” said Ksh Bimal Singh, Lukanand’s father. He too was present to meet his son.

Born to Kshetrimayum Bimal Singh and Elangbam Sujata of Moirangkhom Bokulmakhong, Imphal West, Lukanand is the youngest among three sons. Besides being a filmmaker, musician and YouTuber, 20-year-old Lukanand is a model by profession.

The coveted title comes with new roles and responsibilities and Lukanand aims to empower more people not just in the state and the country, but worldwide.

“I want to carry goodwill to the international level. I want to raise people from the state and country to an international level, empowering thousands of people across the globe,” he said.

Lukanand has been making short films on social issues including drug abuse. He wants to continue making films and highlight issues, while empowering the youth.

“I want to highlight certain sensitive issues by making short films and music videos regarding drug abuse,” he said adding, “I want to carry this forward with or without the title because we all have to keep contributing to society in whatever way we can.”

Lukanand started his career in filmmaking when he was just eight years old. So far, he has directed two Manipuri feature films and six short films besides teleplays and documentaries.

