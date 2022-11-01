Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state, especially the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities, on the occasion of Chavang Kut festival.

“Kut marks the end of the harvesting season and is celebrated to offer thanksgiving to the Almighty for a bountiful harvest,” CM Biren Singh said.

The CM urged the people of the state to join the celebration and spread the message of unity and peace.

“It is a festival where the young and old, men and women, all join in traditional dances, songs and festivals. The spirit of Chavang Kut is about sharing, gratitude and harmonious co-existence,” he said.

“Let more and more people from all communities join and help in spreading the message of unity and peace,” he added.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan also extended his greetings.

“Greetings to my Chin-Kuki-Mizo communities on this joyous occasion of Chavang Kut. Food Gathering to Happy Harvesting with the genesis of peace and unity. Best wishes for Happy Chavang Kut ‘22 celebrations bringing abundance & gratitude to God with graceful dances,” he said.

Chavang Kut, popularly known as Kut festival, is widely celebrated by Kuki-Chin-Mizo tribes of Manipur to mark the completion of the harvest season.

A state-level celebration on the occasion of the Kut festival has been organised at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district with CM Biren Singh as chief guest.

