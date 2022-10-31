Imphal: 20-year-old Lukanand Kshetrimayum from Manipur has bagged the 1st runner-up title at the grand finale of the 14th Mr International 2022 event held in the Philippines on Sunday evening.

The title of 14th Mr International 2022 went to Dominican Republic’s Manuel Franco during the coronation night held at New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon city.

“Winning is about celebrating each other. If you win or lose, if you can celebrate someone’s success, that’s winning for me. Today, I celebrate Dominican’s success and that’s success for me. That is how we grow and empower and how we lift the entire world. Winning is not just about becoming the one, but lifting the one up, so we should celebrate like that,” Lukanand said after the grand finale.

Born to Ksh Bimal and Elangbam Sujata, Lukanand, a model by profession, is also a filmmaker and YouTuber. He was the grand winner of Garnier Men Mega Mr Northeast, which selected Mister International India in 2019.

Altogether, 35 contestants from across the globe competed for the coveted men’s beauty pageant this year. The next edition of the international event will be hosted by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Congratulations Lukanand Kshetrimayum. 1st Runner Up Mister International 2022. Son of Adm 3, Ksh Bimal first batch of Sainik School Imphal,” tweeted MLA Th Radheshyam.

