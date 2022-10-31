Chavang Kut, the autumn harvest event is celebrated by the Chin Kuki Mizo group of Manipur on November 1 every year. The celebrations of Chavang Kut are viewed as a chance to advance harmony, wealth, and peace within the state. The day is declared a state holiday in Manipur during which all businesses remain closed.

Chavang Kut, along with Chapchar Kut which is observed in March, is one of the main harvest festivals in Manipur.

Chavan Kut Date

The harvest festival is celebrated every year on November 1 across the state of Manipur.

History of Chavan Kut

One of the folktales surrounding this harvest festival states that the celebrations date back to the time when people used to worship nature rather than the Gods. However, the celebrations of Chavan Kut drastically decreased as a result of British colonialism and outside influences.

It was reintroduced in Manipur in 1962, inspiring locals to celebrate the festival with love and fervour. The festival was initially opposed by the Christian groups but as more of these tribes converted to Christianity, Chavang Kut became a highly enthusiastic and passionate cultural event.

Significance of Chavang Kut

The name of this harvest festival is derived from two words, ‘Chavang’ meaning Autumn and ‘Kut’ means harvest. The main purpose of observing this festival is to express gratitude for a successful harvest season.

The occasion is marked with a plethora of joyful music, dances, and festivities to express gratitude for the abundant crop. After a hectic harvest season, it is also a chance for farmers and labourers to take a quick break from work.

The festival also encourages people to value nature by constantly admiring it and taking careful consideration to protect it.

