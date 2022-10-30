Imphal: Liangmai community in Maharastra celebrated the auspicious ‘Chaga Ngee’, a festival of blessing and sanctification at Andheri East in Mumbai on Saturday.

This is the first such festival celebrated in the city under the theme ‘Chengriak si Apui-e’ meaning ‘my culture is my mother’.

Chaga festival is one of the biggest festivals of the Liangmai Naga Tribe, beginning after the first full moonshine in the month of October. The festival reflects the rich culture, traditions, foods and lifestyle of the Liangmai people. It is a festival of victory, of abundance and fortune. The rituals of rekindling fire in the hearths of Liangmai homes and sanctification of the body and household and starting everything anew. It is a month-long festival after the harvest.

The event was graced by Dai Remmei, Additional Central Commissioner, Provident Fund, Ministry of Labour as chief guest and Ngonamai Lydia Keishing, Proprietor Chun Cham Fashion Saloon Mumbai as the chief host.

Addressing the gathering, Dai Remmai conveyed that such a festival is essential for preserving the culture and tradition, and at the same time sensitise the general public about their history and origin about how the Makuiluangdimai brethren people share the same attires, language and most importantly the feeling of brotherhood.

Dr M Maisuangdibo, assistant professor of Union Biblical Seminary, Pune also expressed that religion in relationship with culture and tradition giving thanks to our Almighty God is very important to have a progressive life.

