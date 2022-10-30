Manipur CM inaugurates Imphal-Aizawl flight service of Alliance Air

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Imphal-Aizawl flight service of Alliance Air at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State (MoCA) Gen. VK Singh (Retd.), Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Ministers of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of State (Tourism for Mizoram) Robert Romawia Royte also attended the launching programme.

Manipur CM launching Imphal-Aizawl flight service of Alliance Air

Vineet Sood, CEO of Alliance Air, handed over the boarding pass to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State (MoCA) Gen. VK Singh (Retd.).

Appreciating the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the promise made by the Prime Minister to the people of the Northeast has been fulfilled not just in connectivity but also in various sectors. He added that the northeast, the new engine of Indian growth, has now become a growth engine today.

The Chief Minister said, ” Today, we have achieved the long-awaited dream of the people of Manipur and Mizoram. Connecting Imphal with Aizawl five times a week will not only improve connectivity but will also increase the attachment between the communities of the two states.”

The Chief Minister further added that the launching of Airlines from Assam (Lilabari) to Arunachal Pradesh (Ziro) i.e., Lilabari-Ziro-Lilabari under the Civil Aviation Ministry will make the Northeast smaller.

Highlighting the problems faced by the people of the state due to the sudden cancellation of direct flights by Indigo from Imphal to Delhi, Chief Minister requested the Civil Aviation Minister to take up necessary steps with the airlines concerned to resume the aerial connectivity.

Later, Civil Aviation Minister and MoCA led the parallel flag-off ceremony from Assam (Lilabari-Ziro-Lilabari & Shillong-Lilabari-Shillong), Meghalaya (Shillong-Lilabari-Shillong), Manipur (Imphal-Aizawl-Imphal), Mizoram (Imphal-Aizawl-Imphal) and Arunachal Pradesh (Lilabari-Ziro-Lilabari).

Minister of State for External Affairs & Education Dr. RK Ranjan Singh, MP (Rajya Sabha) Leishemba Sanajoaba, Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, and officials of Civil Aviation, among others zalso attended the launching programme.

