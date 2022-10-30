Guwahati: Chris Norman and his band members are all set to touch down on Manipur’s capital Imphal on November 30.

Chris Norman’s band is best known for their hits Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, Living Next Door To Alice and If You Think You Know How To Love Me.

For all the Smokie fans in Northeast India, this is a lifetime opportunity to witness all the hit songs of Smokie in the voice of none other than Chris Ward Norman.

The people of Manipur are in for a treat as Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) is performing on November 29, followed by Chris Norman and his band on November 30.

Tickets for the Chris Norman concert will go live on the 7 Sisters Foundation ticket website. The tickets will be sold together for two events, MLTR on November 29 and Chris Norman and his band on November 30.

He willl also be performing at the Me Gong festival in Tura on December 3.

