Churachandpur: A woman in Manipur’s Churachandpur district reportedly succumbed to dengue on Thursday.

According to the District Malaria Officer (DMO) Dr Liangoumuan, the deceased, identified as Zamngaihvung, 59, of College Veng, New Lamka succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

So far, 32 cases of dengue have been detected in the district since January, the DMO confirmed.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Liangoumuan said that after preliminary tests were carried out, more than 60 cases of dengue were detected. The samples have been sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and RIMS at Imphal for final confirmation.

The DMO urged everyone to prevent the infection and spread of dengue by getting rid of stagnant water in and around the house and by using mosquito nets and repellents.

The health department has conducted fogging at affected areas and conducted door-to-door blood tests with the help of non-profit organisations, he informed.

As dengue tests are expensive at private clinics, Liangoumuan urged those who display symptoms to avail the free test at the district hospital and IDPS Centre located inside the CMO complex.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Missing Poi woman’s body found in Ukhrul’s Tusom village

Trending Stories









