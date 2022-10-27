Guwahati: The first edition of the Northeast Aero Sports Hot Air Baloon & Para Motors Fiesta will be held from February 11 to 17, 2023, in Manipur.

The event is being organised by SkyFunzy, a unit of Khasia Ventures Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Capt. Imochaoba Singh.

Capt. Singh holds the first pilot license issued by the DGCA for Hot Air Ballon along with being the DGCA’s first flight instructor rating holder in India, and the only trainer for the Indian Army & Navy.

Manipur sports minister Govindas Konthoujam said organising such festivals would not only help the tourism department with revenue but will also contribute immensely to improving the sports culture in this category. The fiesta, the minister said, will attract many foreign sportspersons to Manipur, thereby treating increasing the state’s tourism potential.

Spectators will be able to watch a mass ascent of five balloons and five paramotors, skydiving shows, and numerous other flights during the seven-day event.

Besides, there will be more than 2,00,000 visitors and more than 10 million online viewers. The fiesta will take on the same iconic location of Northeast India.

“This fiesta would empower youth with an opportunity to participate in aero sports. Through Northeast Aero Sports Hot Air Baloon & Para Motors Fiesta, young people will be able to choose a future career in aero sports and other extreme and adventurous sports,” MD of Khasia Ventures Private Limited said.

Additionally, Manipur Tourism will benefit greatly from the influx of tourists during the event.

“We hope to pique the interest of our young people, encourage them to participate in such activities, and inspire them to choose this field as a future career,” sports minister Konthoujam said.

A statement issued by the team of Khasia stated that BookMyShow was the ticketing partner of the event.

The fiesta will feature twice daily mass ascents featuring balloons taking off from a ballooning arena at the centre of the event site. Ballooning is weather dependent so the decision to fly is left to the chief pilot. And Balloon Tethering will keep all patrons high up to have a bird’s eye view of the Loktak Lake and around most of the day.

The event also features Para Motoring, an appearance in the area with balloons around throughout the weekend by an expert team of pilots over Loktak Lake.

The event will also have two magical nightglows when the balloons light up to a soundtrack provided by Manipur’s Fusion Music.

The Northeast Aero Sports Hot Air Balloons & Para Motors Fiesta Arena features entertainment throughout the weekend.

Find your spot around the ballooning arena to catch daily displays, stunts, and tethering, or head out to explore food & beverages stalls and our 100 traders and activities from across the northeast for families and children of all ages. The event will also witness an acoustic bandstand (Rock-Show), jam-packed with local bands every evening.

For school students, entry is from 11 am-2 pm. Every ride including the entry fee will be half the price. Brief instruction from an experienced instructor to comprehend the operation of each aero-sport will be provided. Aerosports enthusiasts who want to learn more can get free advice. For more information, visit- www.skyfunzy.com.

