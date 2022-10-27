Imphal: Northeast Sustainable Development Initiative – Rongmei Naga Baptist Association (NesDi-RNBA), one of the oldest NGOs in Manipur, celebrated 37 years of its services on Wednesday in Imphal under the theme ‘Celebrating the Past for a Glorious Future’.

The event was attended by Minister of Education, Law and Legislative Affairs Th. Basanta Kumar Singh, Tamenglong legislator Janghemlung Panmei, and State Mission Director of Manipur Rural State Livelihood Mission Bandana Devi among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event also saw the launch of the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission in Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Senapati, and Imphal East districts, respectively.

With support from Veddis Foundation, NesDi-RNBA will be the implementation agency for the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Through the years, the organisation has worked in over 350 villages across 16 districts of Manipur, Assam and Nagaland for relief, development of the areas, capacity building, land rights, natural resource management or nature-based solutions, among others.

NesDi-RNBA has been catering to the lives of tribal, particularly vulnerable tribal groups, poor and other marginalized people for nearly four decades. The organisation has impacted more than 6 lakh people with direct beneficiaries being more than 1.5 lakh people.

Previously known as the Development and Relief Department, since 2021 the organisation has achieved autonomy from the Rongmei Baptist Council of Churches, Imphal. The non-profit organisation is now known as Northeast Sustainable Development Initiative-Rongmei Naga Bapstist Association (NesDi-RNBA).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Executive Director of NesDi-RNBA Dimgong Rongmei said, “It is with great pride that we are observing the 37th year of existence with the theme ‘Celebrating the Past for a Glorious Future’. We are elated that such dignitaries including beneficiaries are here to share the journey with us. We wish to learn from our past — both mistakes and successes — and move towards a glorious, successful future where we can imagine development for and with the most marginalised and oppressed people of Manipur.”

Minister of Education, Law and Legislative Affairs Th. Basanta Kumar Singh said, “I was not aware of the humongous works of this organisation, it has many significant collaborations with donors like NABARD, Azim Premji Foundation, Veddis Foundation, Bread for the World, Germany and others. These donors have come to RNBA because there is work, sustainable efforts and credibility of 37 years.”

Of the various thematic areas RNBA works in, Singh applauded Forest Restoration with Locally Important Species (FORLIS), a model which promises livelihood, conservation and enhanced ecosystem.

He also urged an attendance of more than 200 people to avail Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (health assurance) and learn local languages with stipend under the local language training programme.

State Mission Director of Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission, N. Bandana Devi looks forward to meaningful collaboration for the next three years in the districts of Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Senapati and Imphal East with more possible collaborations with World Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Minister Th. Basanta Singh and MLA Janghemlung Panmei stated that we must all work in collaboration for the brighter future and development of Manipur where we lead our people in the right way with sincerity, humility, and compassion.

Also read | Assam CM chairs meeting to review all 41 major & minor embankment breaches

Trending Stories









