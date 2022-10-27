Ukhrul: Mortal remains of one of the two women who were washed away in Manipur’s Ukhrul district were recovered on the fifth day of the search operations on Thursday.

According to locals, one woman’s body was retrieved from the Tusom village river bridge at about 2:40 pm. The body has been identified as that of RK Ramreila, wife of RK Mathotmi of Poi village under Chingai block.

The search operation team comprised of NDRF, SDRF, Assam Rifles, district police and volunteers from Poi village and neighbouring villages continue to trace remains of the other woman along the stretch of Challou river.

Poi is a village located along the Indo-Myanmar border and neighbours Chingai, Kuingai, Challou and Tusom villages.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm on Monday, when the two women of Poi village under Chingai block were returning home after paddy field work. The two women, identified as RK Ramreila (35) and RS Ngamreila (30), were reportedly washed away by the gushing waters of the Tholiru stream near Challou river.

Ramreila is survived by her husband and five children while Ngamreila is survived by her husband and six children.

