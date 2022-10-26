Ukhrul: Search for the bodies of two women who were reportedly washed away while crossing a stream amid heavy rainfall in Ukhrul district continued on the third day on Wednesday.

According to locals, as many as 200 people, including 14 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers led by AK Jotin Singh, 20 NDRF and Assam Rifles personnel, have been engaged in conducting search and rescue operations since Monday evening.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm on Monday, when the two women of Poi village under Chingai block were returning home after paddy field work. The two women, identified as RK Ramreila (35) and RS Ngamreila (30), were reportedly washed away by the gushing waters of the Tholiru stream near Challou river.

There is not a single suspension bridge to cross the stream, said a villager.

A team of Chingai block police personnel, family members and villagers rushed to trace the bodies after the incident. However, the rising volume of the river water made the search operation difficult even on the third day of operation, NDRF said.

“Today, the water level decreased to 4 feet but still the current is strong. Despite these challenges, we are trying our best to trace the bodies. The search will continue till we find the bodies,” said Titus Sekho of the NDRF.

Ramreila is survived by her husband and five children while Ngamreila is survived by her husband and six children.

Cyclone Sitrang has slammed the hill district, causing a flood-like situation in most parts of the state.

