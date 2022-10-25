Ukhrul: The week-long first edition of the Northeast Autumn Festival (NEAF) 2022 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has been cancelled following Cyclone Sitrang wreaking havoc across the state.

The festival, which began on October 20 at Jorcheng, Lunghar village, was scheduled to conclude on October 26 (Wednesday).

Chiko Adventures, the organisers, said, “because of unforeseen natural calamity ‘Cyclone Sitrang’ we have to cancel the last two days’ event,” adding that they tried their best to continue the festival.

The festival organisers also expressed their sadness at how the cyclone not just ended the festival, but also deniead locals a chance to make some money. “We share this burden with the families who lost their loved ones, livelihood, crops and other resources,” said the organisers.

“We stand with the families of the two missing persons in Poi village who were washed away by the torrent rain at Tholiru river. This is hard for all of us and we share the sorrow with the families,” it added.

The NEAF organisers said they were grateful to those who supported them, and hope to return again.

The NEAF was organised by Chiko Adventures and supported by the Manipur Tourism Department to attract tourists and unlock high-quality tourism in the northeast region.

