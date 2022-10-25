Manipur to promote mithun rearing on large scale across hill districts

Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday chaired a meeting on means to promote mithun rearing on a wide scale in all hill districts of the state at CM’s Secretariat in Imphal in presence of veterinary and animal husbandry minister Khashim Vashum.

The meeting was also attended by farmers’ representatives from all hill districts and officials of the department.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Chaired a discussion on Mithun Rearing and Development in all Hill Districts in my secretariat today in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Shri Khashim Vashum,” said CM Biren Singh on Facebook.

See more

The CM also said that mithuns hold an important place in the socio-economic life of tribal communities of Manipur. “The bovine species is also tied to the folklore, culture, and religious activities in the state,” he added.

Considering the socio-economic importance of mithuns in tribal culture, special attention has been given to mithun conservation in the state.

Mithun, which is semi-domesticated or reared openly in the jungle, is found in some hill districts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Also Read | Manipur: Heavy rainfall hits Ukhrul autumn festival

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









