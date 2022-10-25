Noney: Along with Tripura, Manipur, especially the Noney district, has also faced the brunt of Cyclone Sitrang.

At least 20 households in the region were destroyed, and several villages, including Puichi (Oktan) and Pungmon (Chingchen) villages in the Haochong sub-division, suffered extensive devastation.

As per locals, the cyclonic storm has ripped out rooftops of homes and granaries, causing huge inconveniences to the residents.

Moreover, the locals also reported extensive damage to standing crops, including agricultural and horticulture crops due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Two women were killed after they were reportedly washed away while returning from paddy fields on Monday evening in the Ukhrul district.

The incident happened at around 4:50 pm when the two women from Poi village were carried away while crossing the Tholiru stream near Challou river due to incessant rainfall.

