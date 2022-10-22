Manipur: Vocal powerhouse Jeanpui Kamei from Churachandpur district emerged winner of the first edition of the mega talent search ‘Bring It On! North East India’.

One of Northeast India’s largest talent hunts, the competition was jointly organised by Echoes and Chiko Adventures as part of the ongoing Northeast Autumn Festival, 2022 at Jorcheng in Manipur’s Ukhrul.

The contest, which was open to all kinds of talents, saw the participation of contestants from across the northeastern states of India.

As a winning prize, the organising team will be sponsoring Jeanpui to audition for America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The talent hunt was held online and Jeanpui was picked as the best from the two rounds of video auditions. She will now get an opportunity to audition for the next season of AGT for which an amount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided by the organiser.

The winner is also given a chance to claim the prize for any other national-level talent competition, in place of AGT audition, for which the sponsorship amount goes up to Rs. 1 lakh. The prize money will be disbursed once the winner is eligible to audition either for AGT or national-level competition.

“‘Bring It On! North East India’ was conceptualised with the purpose of rendering a platform to showcase talents from Northeast India to the world.

Winner of the ‘Bring It On! North East India’ contest Jeanpui Kamei will be displaying her amazing vocal talent at the Northeast Autumn Festival 2022 music extravaganza on October 25 at Jorcheng Grassland, Lunghar where several renowned artists and personalities from northeast India are set to perform.



