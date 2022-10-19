Imphal: Health and information and public relations minister Sapam Ranjan Singh inaugurated the Agenda Manipur Immersion, a two-day training on health care at Radian Resort, Maibakhu in Imphal East on Tuesday.

The training is being organised by ECHO India, a non-profit organisation in partnership with the National Health Mission (NHM), Manipur.

Speaking at the occasion, Ranjan said that the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Manipur, is working towards its mission of ensuring equitable and accessible healthcare to all, especially the underserved population.

“The strengthening of our state’s healthcare system can be brought forth by empowering medical professionals including doctors, nurses, and medical officers (MOs), to upskill themselves in recent developments regarding treatment protocols and medical know-how,” he said.

“As our country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges, capacity-building initiatives are now more important than ever, and owing to technological advancements, digital healthcare services are acting as enablers,” he added.

MD, NHM Manipur Dr Somorjit Ningobam said that the right utilisation of technology can be beneficial for knowledge dissemination, and ECHO India’s capacity-building programmes based on the ECHO model are an excellent example.

The comprehensive capacity-building programmes facilitated by ECHO India have been a great learning opportunity for our healthcare workforce, allowing them to offer quality care and treatment to patients, he said.

Dr Haresh Chandwani, General Manager of Projects at ECHO India said that collaborations in Manipur have always been geared towards strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure. To date, ECHO India has partnered with the State Tuberculosis Cell (STC) Manipur and the Manipur Nursing Council, with initiatives focusing on the treatment of tuberculosis and its Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), he added.

