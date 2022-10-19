Imphal: A team of security forces rescued All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Union (AMGSU) Charhajare Unit president Roshan Uprety and handed him over to his family late Tuesday evening after he was found in an isolated hideout in the eastern side of Koubru range in Kangpokpi district.

Uprety, 35, was allegedly abducted by unknown armed miscreants on October 16 evening from Charhajare bazar.

According to the Kangpokpi district police, a reliable input was received about the abductors’ hideout at an isolated location on the eastern side of the Koubru range.

Based on the information, a combined team of Kangpokpi district police, Assam Rifles, and commandos led by additional SP (Ops) Kangpokpi, additional SP (LO) Kangpokpi and 22 Assam Rifles Motbung Post commander immediately launched a search operation in the area about 5 kilometres west of Mangjol Village at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

During the search operation, the team noticed some suspicious activities of a few persons and on reaching the hideout, found one individual. The miscreants had already fled from the scene.

The person was later identified as Roshan Uprety, son of Somnath Uprety of Charhajare. He was taken into police custody at Gamnom Saparmeina police station and later handed over to his family members after medical examination at the PHC Gamphazol, stated the district police.

So far, one suspect in connection to the case, Letmang Tuboi of Chalbung village, Kangpokpi district, has been arrested.

The search operation to trace the other miscreants involved in the case is ongoing, according to the police.

A complaint was received by officer in-charge Gamnom Saparmeina at around 6.30 pm on October 16 that Roshan Uprety was abducted by three to four unknown miscreants from Charhajare Bazar. The abductors fired a round of blank shots and fled in a white car, the complaint said.

The search operation was conducted after cutting off all possible escape routes with special focus on the western side of Motbung-Charhajare (eastern foothills of the Koubru Range).

Meanwhile, the Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N), the non-SoO Kuki militant outfit, claimed responsibility for Uprety’s abduction saying in a statement that it had released him safe and sound.

The outfit also stated that Uprety was abducted in connection with the July 10, 2022 incident at Charhajare where two of its cadres were caught by the Charhajare’s Nepali community and handed over to the police along with their weapons.

