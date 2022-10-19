Imphal: Manipur Chief minister Biren Singh on Wednesday said his government is focused on dealing with illegal immigration and smuggling of drugs in the state, besides initiating counter-insurgency measures.

Speaking at the 131st Raising Day of Manipur Police, Singh also said the relationship between the force and the public has improved over time.

The CM said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s approval to establish 34 police stations along the border areas is the testimony of the Centre’s faith in the state police to counter illegal immigration and cross-border smuggling.

“We cannot solely concentrate on insurgency, and counter-insurgency measures… as the state is facing problems of immigration and drug smuggling,” Singh said.

He also said GPS-enabled dedicated highway patrol vehicles have been launched for the first time in Manipur and the northeast.

The chief minister said mounted police officers will soon start patrolling the main market areas of the state capital Imphal.

“Efforts are underway to select police personnel who can effectively ride horses, and the first phase will start with around 20 mounted personnel,” he said.

“The endeavour will help protect the ponies as well as preserve the tradition of using the animals for security purposes,” Singh added.

