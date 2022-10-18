Manipur launches 'India Hypertension Control Initiative' in Imphal

Imphal: Health and information and public relation minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh launched the “India Hypertension Control Initiative” in Manipur on the occasion of the World Heart Day held at Kangmong Langoljam Community Hall in Konthoujam in Imphal West on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sapam Ranjan said the heart is one of the most important organs of the human body. “A body is identified whether dead or alive through the heartbeat of the person. Our hearts can be taken care of through regular exercises and by having good food. Keeping tension and stress at bay will also help to keep our hearts healthy and strong,” he added.

He said the government has introduced many health schemes at the centre and state levels. Health schemes like PMJAY, CMHT and Chief Minister’s Haksel for All have been introduced to provide health benefits to all. The government aims to make it able to cut the expenditure of the people on health care.

Ranjan further stated that the role being played by the Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs in society needs to be encouraged. Anganwadi workers and helpers work at the grassroots level and help to reach the flagship schemes to the outreached. They should be facilitated, he maintained.

The minister said, “For bringing a better healthcare system, we need to focus on the primary level healthcare service. The government has chalked out strategies to keep a vigil on the government projects and whether the sanctioned funds are utilized in the right way.”

Health director Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, Director, National Health Mission, Manipur; Dr Somorjit Ningombam, Joint Director, Health; Dr Y Premchandra, officials and staff of the health department and NHM and others also attended the event.

Later, Sapam Ranjan Singh also paid a visit to the free heart camp, which was organised at the venue as a part of the event, and interacted with the locals. Ranjan also inspected the existing infrastructure of the Health and Wellness Centre at Kangmong.

