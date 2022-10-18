Imphal: In a sensational murder case, a body was exhumed for examination on Monday two months after being buried in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

According to the police, a team of forensic experts and Churachandpur police in presence of the district magistrate exhumed the body of M Gousuanlal alias M Lal after a suspect was arrested in the criminal conspiracy case.

On August 14, the body of M Lal was found in a suspicious manner near Singngat cemetery with his vehicle skidding off the road and falling into a rivulet. But since the family did not suspect any foul play behind his death, the victim was laid to rest at Kamdou Veng cemetery.

However, the Singngat police station acting on the written complaint by the United Zou Organisation (UZO) after suspecting a case of homicide initiated the investigation.

M Lal was the general secretary of the United Zou Organisation (UZO) Zotang Block. His wallet and phone were missing from the incident site.

During the investigation, police found prima facie evidence on the mobile phone of the deceased from the Call Detailed Records or the Subscribers Detailed Records analysis, which led to the arrest of the main accused Chinminthang, 27, of Belpuan village under Singngat sub-division.

The accused further disclosed that he hit three blows on the victim’s head with firewood after a fight at his residence in Belpuan village. With the help of his associates, they disposed of the body near Singngat cemetery and staged it to look like a road accident.

So far, the police have arrested two persons involved in the murder case and efforts are ongoing to nab the other associates, it said.

