Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met a team of six ambassadors and high commissioners of India at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

The dignitaries included the Ambassador of India to Indonesia Manoj Kumar Bharti, Ambassador of India to Tunisia Nguikham Jathom Gangte, Ambassador of India to Republic of Cote d’Ivoire YK Sailas Thangal, Ambassador of India to Romania Rahul Shrivastava, and High Commissioner of India to Jamaica R Masakui. Out of the envoys, four hail from Manipur.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, the visiting team suggested setting up a Special Economic Zone for country-made liquor Sekmai as well as better packaging and branding of the product.

The scope for the training of selected athletes in Jamaica was also looked into. During the meeting, the group discussed the export of Manipur’s horticulture products.

Singh and the visiting team further discussed the promotion of Manipur’s cultural heritage in Europe, Africa, and other international forums. Opportunities for the employment of skilled manpower in European countries like Romania were also discussed.

The team also agreed to promote the upcoming ‘Manipur Sangai Festival’, using their relations with embassies of foreign countries in India for their participation.

The team of envoys arrived in Imphal on October 16. They will interact with officials of different government departments for the export and promotion of Manipur’s products and services.

The team will also have discussions with officials of the District Administration of Chandel, Bishnupur and Imphal East regarding the ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’. The visiting team is scheduled to depart from Imphal on Wednesday.

