Churachandpur: Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute stated that rearing of Mithun is significant and plays an important role in the economical, social and cultural life of the Zomis community while adding that the state government should make efforts to preserve the bovine species Mithun.

MLA Khaute was speaking at 14th Dorcas Veng Young Paite Association (YPA) Raising Day-cum-Sial (Mithun) Festival in Churachandpur district as the chief guest on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Attended as chief guest 14th Dorcas Veng YPA Raising Day-cum-Sial (Mitchum) Festival on 14th October. The festival showcased traditional items in order to promote our cultural heritage. Importance of Mithun and need for conservation were highlighted,” tweeted Khaute.

See more Attended as Chief Guest 14th Dorcas Veng YPA Raising Day-cum- Sial(Mithun) Festival on 14th October.The festival showcased traditional items in order to promote our cultural heritage.Importance of Mithun and need for conservation were highlighted pic.twitter.com/9GlVuH6t7A — Lallian Mang Khaute, IPS(retd) (@LMKhaute) October 14, 2022

Highlighting the importance of Mithun among the Zomis for ceremonies, MLA Khaute also said that he had witnessed where the groom’s family offers these to the bride’s family during the wedding ceremony.

MLA Vungzagin Valte who also attended the event as the chief host lamented the decline of the rare bovine species, especially in his Thanlon constituency.

“In a bid to revive and preserve the animal, I have already set up mithun farm at two different places, namely Zoutung and Bukpi,” said MLA Valte.

During the event, the Association also acknowledged and felicitated one Lianzakawl Naulak of Zoupi village under Thanlon sub-division for rearing the maximum number (50) of Mithun among the Paite tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mithun, which are semi-domesticated or reared openly in the jungle, are found in some hill districts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Also Read | Manipur: Govt declares 10th and 11th IRB results, 1,830 candidates selected

Trending Stories









