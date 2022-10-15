Manipur: Militant arrested in Imphal

Imphal: An alleged militant was arrested in Imphal’s Kwakeithel area on Friday, police said.

Paikhomba Wahengbam, 30, was the founder of the newly-formed group Coalition for Liberation with Globalisation of Kangleipak (COLIGK), they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Imphal West‘s Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta said police had received information about the group, and that it was trying to extort money from educational institutions, hospitals and other organisations.

An operation was launched and Wahengbam was nabbed from his rented house, he said.

He told police that he was trying to extort money from at least 40 colleges, as well as the director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the officer claimed.

Police said they seized a printer, extortion letters, foreign currencies and two mobile phones from him. A case was lodged against him.

Also read | Arunachal: Govt to enact special law to curb paper leaks, says CM

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









