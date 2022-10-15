Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh inaugurated the Chivu Chandrakirti Memorial Park at Tonjang village in Churachandpur district and laid the foundation stone of the Manipur Southern Cultural Centre at Behiang along the Indo-Myanmar border on Friday.

The function was organised by the Department of Art & Culture, Manipur.

Speaking as the chief guest, CM Biren Singh said the government wants to develop Behiang as an international business hub like Moreh town. “There are various developmental plans for the area,” he said.

Stating that the Manipur Southern Cultural Centre will be constructed at a project cost of Rs 6 crore, he also highlighted several other developmental works taken up in Singhat. He also added that there are plans to expand the centre and develop it further.

There should be equal development, the CM said, adding that there are no small or big communities, we are all humans and should live together.

“Today, we are taking forward a new Manipur, unfortunately, it was affected for around two years by COVID, but we have been working harder for the past six or so months to make up for the delay,” he added.

Highlighting that he appreciates the maintenance of forest cover in the area, he said he is against mass deforestation for poppy cultivation and not against small clearances for the food cultivation process. The CM also announced rewards for the 13 villages of the area for properly maintaining the forest cover and for declaring that there is no poppy cultivation in their area.

The CM also announced projects under horticulture for each of the villages.

Singh also assured the inclusion of a High School Leaving Certificate Examination Centre in the area.

The CM said the new Medical College at Churachandpur was set up in the district because the people deserve it.

“Let us settle differences, problems, and grievances through the process of talk, discussion and meeting instead of resorting to violent disturbances like bandhs, and blockades,” he added.

“Let us forget and forgive our past mistakes,” CM said.

Rajya Sabha MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba expressed his happiness to the people of the area for preserving and protecting the artefacts, which are erected in the park for such a long time.

In his brief speech, Singhat MLA Chinlunthang acknowledged before the chief minister that there is no poppy cultivation in the area.

Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate elaborated on the need for everyone in the state to learn Manipuri. He encouraged the people, especially the people of the hills to learn the language.

Keirao MLA L Rameshwor Meetei observed that it is evident that the chief minister has concern for the people of the hills from the development work taken up in the hill areas.

The inscribed stone at Chivu was erected during the reign of Maharaj Chandrakirti (1850 -1886 CE) in the year 1872 CE to commemorate the Lushai Expedition. A large stone slab with a pair of engraved footprints of Maharaj Chandrakirti and General Nathan is lying in front of the inscribed stone. A stone symbolising Lord Thangjing and his consort is also located within this complex. The total protected area is 607.50 square meters.

The programme was also attended by TA & Hills and Horticulture minister Letpao Haokip, MLA Losii Dikho, MLA Paolienlal Haokip, MLA Letzamang Haokip, DC Churachandpur Dr Sharath Chandra Arroju, district administration officials, among others.

Leaders of CSOs, tribes, village chiefs and the general public of the area accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister and his team on their arrival at the venue. Singh also inspected the complex of the park.

