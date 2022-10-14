Manipur: Van Dhan scheme benefitted over 41k tribal entrepreneurs, says CM

Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, while addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the 16th Regional SARAS Mela, 2022, said the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana benefitted over 41,000 tribal entrepreneurs of the state.

The event was held at Iboyaima Shumangleela Shanglen, Palace Compound in Imphal on Friday.

The Regional SARAS Mela, organised by Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, will continue till October 23, 2022.

Delivering his speech, CM Biren Singh expressed that contributions of both men and women of a family are needed to lead a quality life, adding that women are playing a bigger role in the development of society. He recalled the contribution of Manipur women during the Nupi Lal and the freedom struggle and further added that tribal communities are now taking a greater part in nation-building.

Informing that more than 41,000 tribal entrepreneurs of the state had benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, the CM appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his far-sighted vision and initiatives to improve the livelihood of the people.

Singh maintained that the aim of the present government is to ensure access to quality and secure life by its people. Stating that the law and order of the state have considerably improved, he added that the state government has been putting in every possible effort to maintain peace in the state.

CM Biren Singh expressed happiness on learning that various SHGs have obtained FSSAI approval for their products and also accessing the market platforms like Amazon for selling their products. He further stressed the need for improved value addition of our farm produce, and proper and hygienic packaging so that the products could be exported outside the state.

The CM informed that the state government was considering setting up marketing platforms for various products produced by certain SHGs. He also assured to extend every possible help from the government.

Mentioning that many officials from G20 member countries will be visiting Manipur as part of the G20 summit next year, he stated that he would try to make arrangements for showcasing the products of various SHGs under MSRLM and TRIFED to the visitors.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Yumnam Khemchand stated people are now rightly accessing the benefit of bank loans for improving their earnings and source of livelihood.

The CM launched various products of SHGs from different parts of the state and also inspected the stalls set up by various SHGs, Village Level Federations and Cluster Level Federations.

State Mission Director, MSRLM N Bandana Devi, Deputy Commissioner, Imphal East Kh Diana Devi, officials of MSRLM and members of SHGs also attended the programme.

