Manipur: Differently-abled school dropout made chief guest in Kangpokpi district

Kangpokpi: In a heartwarming gesture, the Green Tree Academy in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Friday made a differently-abled person the chief guest during the closing ceremony of the school’s annual sports meet.

Located at Makhan, Kanglatombi in Kangpokpi district, Green Tree Academy is a government-recognised private school with 1,200 students enrolled in the current session.

Disanbou Ringkangmai from Liangchi village studied till class 4 at the Green Tree Academy school but later discontinued in 2017 due to his inability to continue learning. Disanbou, who is deaf and mute, communicates only by sign language.

Speaking to EastMojo, Green Tree Academy’s principal Disubou Wijunamai said unlike previous years where the school invited bureaucrats and VIPs for school functions, the school administration decided to invite Disanbou as a sign of encouragement and appreciation for his service to the community.

“When we approached him to be the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the school sports meet, he was very happy and excited,” informed Wijunamai.

The 21-year-old is a well-known face to all residing in the Kanglatombi Bazar area. Despite his inability to speak, Disanbou voluntarily serves his community by controlling traffic in the market area.

“Through this gesture, we also aim to inculcate among our students to accept people with disabilities and teach them to treat them equally without any discrimination,” said Wijunamai.

Our students were very happy to host him as the chief guest, he added.

