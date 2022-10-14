Imphal: The Manipur government announced that people who have more than four children will not be eligible to apply for government jobs or other schemes.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Chaired a cabinet meeting today at my office. The state cabinet has given approval to various important matters tabled by the departments,” said CM Biren Singh on Facebook.

See more

During the meeting, the cabinet also approved the establishment of the Manipur State Population Commission as an ordinance and decided that no family that has more than four children will be eligible to get government benefits.

According to Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, said under the Manipur State Population Commission no government benefits, including government jobs, will be given to any member of the family having more than four children from now onwards.

The cabinet also approved various agendas tabled by different departments, including strengthening the Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) and recruitment in various posts in the home and health departments.

To strengthen the inner line permit system, the cabinet approved that it will be mandatory for non-locals to provide their Aadhar cards linked with their mobile numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Apart from the deputy labour commissioners, the cabinet has given authority to the deputy commissioners concerned about issuing ILP cards.

Earlier, the state government conducted a massive crackdown on illegal migrants and as many as 48 foreign nationals were arrested. Moreover, a total of 218 ILP defaulters were found in the Ukhrul district alone.

Considering the gravity of the situation, CM Biren had earlier urged the ILP cardholders to update the status of their stay and period of stay in the state.

The Chief Minister also warned that those officials who are involved in issuing ILP cards with fake documents will be dealt with severely.

Also read | Manipur: Governor La Ganesan recovers, resumes office

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









