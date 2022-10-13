Imphal: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an interim stay order on the Manipur High Court’s verdict that nullified the election of Dr Lorho S Pfoze of the Naga People’s Front as Outer Manipur Lok Sabha MP over the alleged error in his nomination paper in 2019.

With the latest development, all the benefits and privileges of an MP will continue to remain with Dr Lorho except that he will not have voting rights in the Parliament, said the source.

“Thank you everyone for keeping the faith, and remembering us in your prayers all this while. Onward, together we march,” wrote MP Lorho on his Facebook account.

Earlier, a single bench of the Manipur High Court had quashed the election of Dr Lorho as MP of the 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha election for filing a false affidavit and declared BJP’s Houlim Shokhopao Mate, alias Benjamin Mate, as the new elected MP for the seat reserved for the scheduled tribes.

Challenging the order of the Manipur High Court, MP Lorho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) moved to the apex court in the national capital.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Lorho won with 3,63,527 votes and Benjamin stood second with 2,89,745 votes.

