Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Thursday resumed office after being hospitalised in Tamil Nadu last week.
Governor Ganesan was admitted to MGM hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest discomfort on October 1.
“By God’s grace, I resumed my duties at Kolkata today. Thank you for your Best Wishes,” tweeted Ganesan, who is also the Governor of West Bengal.
