Maligaon: In a bid to further extend rail connectivity in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate the Jan Shatabdi Express train between Agartala to Jiribam up to Khongsang in Manipur.

This section has been newly constructed under the Jiribam–Imphal New Line Project. The train will commence its regular journey with effect from October 14 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The travel time by train will be less than half taken by road at around seven hours, covering a distance of 300 kilometres, against approximately 15 hours by the latter. New Linke Hofmann Busch coaches with latest amenities for passengers have been attached to the Jan Shatabdi.

A Vistadome coach has also been added to this train. The inaugural run of the train will be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu on October 13 at 8:45 am from Agartala railway station.

The inaugural time of trains 02516/02515 (Agartala – Kolkata – Agartala) has been revised to 8:45 am.

The inaugural special train number 02097 between Agartala and Khongsang will be flagged off from Agartala station on October 13 at 8:45 am to reach Khongsang at 6 pm on the same day.

During its regular run, train 12097 (Agartala-Khongsang) Jan Shatabdi Express will depart from Agartala at 6 am with effect from October 14 to reach Khongsang at 1:40 pm on the same day.

Train 12098 (Khongsang-Agartala) Jan Shatabdi Express will depart from Khongsang at 2:40 pm from October 14 to reach Agartala at 10 pm on the same day. The train will have eight coaches including one Vistadome coach, an AC chair car, four non–AC chair cars, one luggage-cum-power car and one guard-cum-luggage rake.

Both the inaugural special train and regular run trains will pass via Ambasa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur junction, Arunachal, Jiribam, Vangaichungpao, Rani Guidinlieu, and Thingou.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and through National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and are also being notified in various newspapers and Northeast Frontier Railway social media platforms.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

