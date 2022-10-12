Imphal: Amid the continued protest against the Manipur Cabinet’s decision on lifting of the prohibition on liquor, chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday met the representatives of Nupi Samaj, a women’s organisation, in Imphal and discussed the draft Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy in Imphal.

Manipur government recently has decided to partially lift the prohibition on the sale, consumption and brewing of alcohol in the state. The state’s bold decision, which is expected to generate revenue of Rs 600 crore annually, has triggered strong opposition from various groups, including Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) and Nupi Samaj demanding to revoke the cabinet’s decision.

“Held a very productive meeting with the representatives of Nupi Samaj regarding the Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy. During the meeting, we exchanged our views on the implementation of the policy and I have also assured you that massive drives against unregulated liquor will be conducted throughout the state,” said CM Biren Singh on Facebook.

Manipur government has recently issued a draft Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy which aims to legalise alcohol in a bid to eradicate of distillation, transportation, possession, consumption and sale of illicit liquor and restrict the availability of local liquor as well as IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor)/ FMFL (Foreign Made Foreign Liquor) in the state.

The draft policy also emphasised prohibiting the consumption and sale of illicit liquor, manufacturing and sale of local brew or country liquor inside Manipur without FSSAI certification would be prohibited.

Meanwhile, the state government has continued its intensive drive against illicit alcohol and seized a massive number of unregulated liquor across the state.

The meeting was also attended by minister Yumnam Khemchand, minister Nemcha Kipgen and minister Awangbow Newmai.

