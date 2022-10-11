Manipur govt warns of action against school teachers giving private tuition

Imphal: The Manipur government cautioned teachers of state-run schools that disciplinary action will be taken against them if they are found giving private tuition.

The Commissioner of Education (School), H Gyan Prakash, issued a memorandum in this connection on Monday.

“It has come to the notice of the government, that some of the teachers employed in the Department of Education (Schools) have been either taking private tuitions or working in coaching centres or both,” the memorandum said.

