Manipur govt suspends official for fund misappropriation under PMGSY

Imphal: Manipur government on Tuesday suspended an official in connection with fund misappropriation for road construction work from Rengpang to Mongjarong Khullen of Nungba block under Noney district.

The latest development comes just a day after the Opposition Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra Singh alleged that funds to the amount of Rs 1,700 crore under PMGSY phase I and II, which was released for road construction in four hill districts, including Noney, has been misappropriated.

“In relation to the PMGSY work, Rengpang to Mongjarong Khullen (15 kms), I have given my official statement and an official has been suspended today, as assured that any wrongdoing will be dealt with according to law,” said rural development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) minister Yumnam Khemchand on Facebook.

If any wrongdoing is found, necessary action according to the law will proceed,” he added.

A suspension order issued by the RDPR department stated that a disciplinary proceeding against Worthson Sareo, then AE, now EE (i/c), OSD to CE, RED is contemplated about PMGSY work with package no, MN07159 (Road name: L029-NH-53 Rengpang to Mongjarong Khullen) under Nungba block.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Worthson Sareo under suspension with immediate effect and until further orders,” the order stated.

It further stated that during the period that the order will remain in force, the headquarter of Worthson Sareo should be Imphal and Sareo should not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the competent authority.

