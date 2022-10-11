Senapati: Two persons reportedly died on the spot when a Dimapur-bound passenger vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at the Karong bridge in Senapati district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 8 am when the Dimapur-bound passenger carrier Winger collided with an Alto car coming from the Maram-side, between Mt Zion Higher Secondary School and Karong bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Winger skidded off the road and fell into the river, killing two passengers on the spot. Other passengers were saved from drowning due to timely intervention of the locals of Kathikho Karong, Khabung Karong and Poumai Naga Students’ Union, who assisted in bringing out the passengers from the river.

Altogether 14 persons, including the driver, were travelling in the passenger vehicle at the time of the incident.

The other injured persons were admitted to the Senapati District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Senapati police will carry the bodies of the two deceased persons to the morgue in Imphal.

Also Read | Manipur: Drug peddler held with narcotic items worth Rs 6 crore in Bishnupur

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









