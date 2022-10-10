Imphal: The Imphal Customs Division has arrested one drug peddler and seized 60,000 Amphetamine tablets (WY) tablets from his possession in the Bishnupur district on Saturday, said an official.

The seized items are worth Rs 6 crore in the international market.

According to the official statement, acting on the basis of specific information, the officers of the anti-smuggling unit of the Customs Division, Imphal, carried out the operation and arrested the person from near Kwakta Bazar.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mangjagou, 35, of Tuinuphai, Sangaikot from the Churachandpur district.

A case has been registered against the person under the relevant section of the NDPS Act, 1985 and further investigation is on to nab the other offenders in the case, it said.

