Manipur: NSCN(U) cadre lays down arms, joins mainstream

Guwahati: A cadre of the proscribed NSCN (U) outfit surrendered before the Assam Rifles in the presence of Manipur Police at Somsai in Ukhrul district on Friday.

The Somsai Battalion under IGAR(S) persuaded the homecoming of the NSCN (U) cadre.

The cadre surrendered with four Chinese hand grenades and one pair of uniform to the Assam Rifles.

Security Forces complimented the cadre for his decision and exhorted all those who have chosen the wrong path to join the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life.

