Manipur: NSCN(U) cadre lays down arms, joins mainstream

Guwahati: A cadre of the proscribed NSCN (U) outfit surrendered before the Assam Rifles in the presence of Manipur Police at Somsai in Ukhrul district on Friday.
The Somsai Battalion under IGAR(S) persuaded the homecoming of the NSCN (U) cadre.
The cadre surrendered with four Chinese hand grenades and one pair of uniform to the Assam Rifles.
Security Forces complimented the cadre for his decision and exhorted all those who have chosen the wrong path to join the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life.
Also read | Create investor-friendly ecosystem, Union minister tells NE states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Assam Rifles organises medical camp at villages in Kangpokpi
- Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: Prez
- Global demand for exotic pets is driving a massive trade in unprotected wildlife
- Is Manipur liquor policy an elite interest
- Tripura: Transgender persons face assault, abuse; FIR lodged
- Assam Rifles felicitates ace sprinter Hima Das in Haflong