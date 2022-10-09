Guwahati: In an attempt to provide basic health facilities in remote areas, the Noney battalion of Assam Rifles organised a medical camp at Veitum Khullen and nearby villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The camp was organised with the aim to bring health-related awareness among the deprived remote villagers who have no access to basic healthcare services or knowledge about the diseases they are suffering from.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Under the camp, the medical check-up was carried out after considering important factors like age, lifestyle, family background, and accounted health risks.

Doctors were made available to common villagers by collaborative efforts of Kotlen company of Noney Battalion and also medicines were distributed following prescriptions of doctors of general medicine, general surgery, dermatologist, etc.

Chief Medical Officer Commandant (Dr) M S Matthew and Assistant Commandant (Dr) Joyshree Keisham of Noney Battalion were present along with Dr. Jina (General Medicine), Dr. Mascot (General Surgery), Dr. Chitralekha (Dermatologist) and Dr. Jangkhogin Kipgen(General Medicine), during the Medical Camp.

The medical camp commenced with an informative lecture where locals were enlightened on basic healthcare issues and ailments like blood pressure, diabetes, ever, eye infection, thyroid, skin diseases, cold, flu, respiratory illnesses, etc. The camp also emphasized the dissemination of information on various guidelines and schemes like CM’s Health for All Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, among others.

Residents of Veitum Khullen village as well as nearby villages expressed their sincere gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organising such a beneficial camp for locals.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 315 civilians, including 156 men, 123 women and 36 children, were given free treatment and were distributed medicines.

Also read | Drug abuse a serious problem in NE, says Amit Shah

Trending Stories









