Keithelmanbi Battalion of IGAR (South) under the aegis of Spear Corps in collaboration with ICICI Bank provided a scholarship to four students who qualified for admission to Sainik School, Imphal in Class VI this year.

The first instalment of scholarships amounting to Rs 56250 was given today. The successful students belong to Economic Weaker Section and hence the scholarship was given to enable the parents of these students to afford fees during the academic session. This initiative has been undertaken by Assam Rifles in partnership with ICICI Bank.

The scholarship cheques were distributed to four students under ICICI Scholarship Scheme on the 51st Raising Day of Sainik School, Imphal.

