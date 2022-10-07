Imphal: Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh and Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh jointly launched Project NEW (NER Entrepreneurs’ World) at the City Convention Centre, Imphal. The project is the first effort to map the skill aspirations of potential entrepreneurs across all the eight states of the northeast region (NER) on a digital platform on a voluntary basis.

With its vast socio-cultural and ecological diversity, the entire North-East India is a powerhouse of natural resources and talent. The landscape is brimming with untapped potential and with the current thrust of the Government of India upon NER, there is a bigger need than ever to develop a database of skilling gaps and needs. The ravage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent reverse migration also accentuated the need for such a database. The project was designed against this background by NABFOUNDATION, a Section-8, Not for Profit, 3-year old subsidiary of NABARD to counter these very issues.

Under project NEW, a light and user-friendly website has been created, along with a mobile application available on PlayStore. Interested NER youths can fill out the NEW Registration form available on the website or ‘The NEW’ app on Google PlayStore. This online form will record their aspirations and requirements relating to skilling, credit linkage and networking. At its level, NABFOUNDATION will map the skills and aspirations of the youth and present this state/district wise data stack to all interested stakeholders. The data holds huge relevance for stakeholders like state governments, SLBC forums, banks, NABARD, civil society organisations and hundreds of training establishments in NER. North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) has stepped forward as the mentor credit organization which will assess the credit needs of the potential entrepreneurs on a pro-active basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Rohilla, CEO, NABFOUNDATION remarked that entrepreneurial solutions of NER must come from the heartland of North East alone. The Project has been funded under CSR by NABCONS, NABFINS, NABSAMRUDDHI and Dalmia Bharat Foundation. The project has tie-ups with YouthNet, TiLi, SeSTA and EastMojo for on ground activation.

Top musicians like Alobo Naga (Nagaland), Gnie’ (Mizoram), K4-Kekho (AP), INGLISH MAKER (Assam), Borkung Hrangkhawl BK (Tripura), Mangka (Manipur) and UNB (Sikkim) of the entire North East have come forward to be project ambassadors for Project NEW.

