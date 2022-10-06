Seven from Manipur selected for India U-17 women’s FIFA world cup team

Guwahati: It is a moment of pride for Manipur as seven players from the state have been selected to the Indian squad for the women’s U-17 FIFA world cup.

The seven players who have made it to the Indian women’s world cup team include Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Babina Devi Lisham, Shilky Devi Hemam, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Lynda Kom Serto, and Shelia Devi Loktongbam.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The team was announced on Wednesday

These seven Manipuri footballers are among the 21 players to have been selected to represent India in the U-17 women’s FIFA world cup scheduled to be held in from October 11.

Of the seven players, five belong to the Young Welfare Club of Imphal West.

India has been placed in Group A with USA, Morocco and Brazil.

October 11 will see India play against the USA. India will face Morocco on October 14 and lock horns with Brazil on October 17.

Team India:

Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, and Anjali Munda (Goalkeepers).

Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, and Shilky Devi Hemam (Defenders).

Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, and Shubhangi Singh (Midfielders).

Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, and Sudha Ankita Tirkey (Forwards).

