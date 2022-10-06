Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the two deceased, including the security personnel killed by armed miscreants at Samurou area in Imphal West district earlier this year ahead of the state assembly election.

The two deceased, identified as Abujam Sashikanta Singh (37) and Abujam John Singh (58), were killed when a group of miscreants opened fire on them. Abujam John, an active BJP worker, died on the spot while Sashikanta Singh, an IRB personnel, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“Handed over the ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to next kin of late Abujam Sashikanta Singh and late Abujam John Singh who were killed by armed miscreants at Samurou earlier this year before the state assembly election. This assistance will be of some help to the bereaved family,” CM Biren Singh tweeted.

He further said the hunt is on to nab the culprits and the government would not spare those involved in the crime.

Speaking to EastMojo, Sushma, wife of late Sashikanta Singh, said during the meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh the family have urged him to hand over the case related to her husband’s killing to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and book those person(s) involved in the incident.

At present, the Samurou killing incident case is being handled by the SDPO of Mayang Imphal Police Station, she informed.

