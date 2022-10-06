Manipur: 34 police stations to come up along Indo-Myanmar border

Guwahati: Manipur has started the construction of 34 police stations along the India-Myanmar border to check and stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

This was revealed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal while flagging off GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles to help stop intimidation and extortion of truck and bus drivers by miscreants on national highways in the state.

“Construction of 34 police stations from Behiang to Jessami along the Myanmar border has started. This, along with other initiatives, will help the state check and stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the border,” Singh said.

Five Manipur districts — Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur — share borders with Myanmar.

Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram share borders with Myanmar.

Only 5.3km of the 398-km plus border with Myanmar is fenced. There is widespread concern in Manipur over intrusion by illegal immigrants from Myanmar since the February 2021 coup.

The state Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution in August “to introduce and enforce the National Register of Citizens” which would help detect and weed out those foreigners living illegally in the state.

The free movement regime, which allows people to enter up to 16 kilometres on either side of the Indo-Myanmar border without documents, further adds to the concern over the influx. Assam Rifles personnel guard the border with Myanmar in Manipur.

Manipur government had in 2021 directed the five districts bordering Myanmar not to set up any camp for Myanmar nationals crossing over to India and “politely” turn them away. Following widespread criticism, the order was withdrawn.

