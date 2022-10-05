Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated two open gyms for the public at Cheirao Ching, Thangmeiband in Imphal West and Marjing Polo Complex, Heingang in Imphal East on Wednesday.

The open gyms were installed under the chief minister’s Indigenous Martial Arts Akademi, Manipur, with support from the Government of Manipur.

CM Biren Singh expressed satisfaction with seeing the equipment and machine installed at the site. Stressing the need for proper maintenance of the open gyms, he instructed the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West to deploy some security personnel to guard the Open Gym at Cheirao Ching and to check on damage and robbery of equipment by unknown miscreants.

Gym trainers who were present at the site also demonstrated the uses of the gym equipment to the chief minister.

MLA of Thangmeiband AC Khumukcham Joykisan, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary V. Vumlunmang and Director (Tourism) W. Ibohal were also present at the inauguration venue among others.

After inaugurating the Open Gym at Marjing Polo Complex, the chief minister inspected the ongoing installation work of the Statue of Sagol Kangjei Player at the Complex. He interacted with the concerned engineer and contractor and instructed them to complete the work by 1st week of November this year.

Later, he also inspected the ongoing construction works of the Manipur Police Headquarters and Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary V Vumlunmang during the inspection.

