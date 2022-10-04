Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday flagged off 12 more GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles from the Western Gate of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

The patrol vehicles flagged off under phase-III includes three vehicles each for Tamenglong and Noney and two each for Kangpokpi, Senapati and Tengnoupal districts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more To further enhance security and safety on our highways, 12 more GPS-enabled vehicles for Highway Patrol, Phase – III were flagged off from my secretariat today.



The state govt has been taking up these security measures to ensure advancement in trade and tourism in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/mzl7DZ3H2S — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 4, 2022

Earlier, five such vehicles for the Senapati district and three vehicles for the Kangpokpi district were flagged off on May 13, 2022, in phase-I. Another five vehicles for the Tengnoupal district and two vehicles for the Tamenglong district were also flagged off on June 8 and June 19, 2022, respectively in phase-II.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh stated that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles were launched to enable quick response from police in case of any incident taking place along the national highways in the state. The location of the patrolling vehicles could be tracked from the police headquarters.

Stating that the vehicle flagged off today could accommodate a minimum of 10 police personnel, the chief minister mentioned the patrolling teams would help to stop the incidents of threatening and extorting of truck and bus drivers by unknown miscreants along the highways.

The chief minister further stated that the law and order of the state had significantly improved. “As such, there is now no need for security convoys for transportation of oil tankers in the state,” he said.

Continuing that the aim of the government is to ensure its people’s welfare and safety, he stated that the government had started the work of police modernisation to make police officers people-friendly. “Necessary equipment had been provided for the modernization. Meeyam gi Numit is also organised in every district, including the District Police to bring better relations between police and the public,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CM Biren further informed that construction of 34 police stations along the Indo-Myanmar Border from Behiang to Jessami had started and added that with all such initiatives, the state would be able to check and stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the border areas. Terming the police as protectors of life and property of people, he asked police personnel to be always ready to help the public.

Further, he appealed to the patrolling vehicle teams to use the vehicles properly and think of them as their own property.

Director General of Police (in-charge) Christopher Doungel appreciated the chief minister for his unwavering support for work taken up by the police department and for his initiatives for the welfare of the people of the state. He stated that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles would not only check crimes and extortion but also act as a confidence-building measure.

Tribal affairs and hills minister Letpao Haokip, social welfare minister Heikham Dingo, transport minister Khashim Vashum, MP, Rajya Sabha Leishemba Sananjaoba, Chairman, Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Kongkham Robindro, Chairman, Manipur Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd. Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Additional Director General of Police Clay Khongsai, Senior Police Officers and Superintendents of Police were also present.

Also Read | Manipur: How lifting prohibition can impact indigenous alcohol industry

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









