Manipur Governor La Ganesan hospitalised in Chennai

Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been admitted at hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest discomfort, said an official.
As per the statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Monday, Governor Ganesan, who is also the Governor of West Bengal, was admitted at MGM hospital at Chennai on October 1.
He is under observation at the Cardiac Care Unit and is now stable, it said.
Further intervention of Coronary Angiogram with revascularisation is planned on October 5, it added.
