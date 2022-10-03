Manipur girl wins Dettol Hygiene Olympiad Quiz competition in Mumbai

Imphal: Laishram Salona Devi, a Class 6 student from Manipur, has been awarded as the first prize winner in the first edition of the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad Quiz competition held in Mumbai on Sunday.
She is among the six students who won the 1st prize award from across the country.
A cheque of Rs 50,000 was handed over by ace Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during the programme held at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.
A resident of Thanga Khunjem in the Bishnupur district, Salona is currently studying at Little Flower School in Imphal. She is the daughter of L Nandakumar Singh, Director, Education (S) of the Manipur government, and N Sonika Devi.
In September, Reckitt, the world’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, launched India’s first and biggest hygiene Olympiad under its Dettol Banega Swasth India Initiative. The programme which reached 24 million children aged between 5-15 years across 8.50 lakh schools in the country was aimed to assess awareness of hygiene practices through an exam.
The contest which began on September 7 was held online and offline.
Congratulating Salona for the achievement, Thanga AC MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh tweeted: “Congratulations! Baby L Salona daughter of L Nandakumar of Thanga Khunjem on winning the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad Quiz contest held at Mumbai.”
“Overwhelmed to witness you receiving the prize from ace actor Amitabh Bachan. It is indeed a proud moment for all the people of Manipur,” he added.
