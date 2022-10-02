Manipur observes National Cleanliness Day in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur observed National Cleanliness Day in a bid to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday at the Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal.

As part of the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking as the chief guest, CM Biren Singh highlighted the contributions made by the Father of Nation to the country in achieving independence from the British.

Mahatma Gandhi is today revered across the world because of his non-violent movement, CM Biren Singh said. He added, “The Non-Violence Movement is crucial in maintaining peace and is supported by people across the world as today there are many countries, which could destroy the world with single bombs.”

“This year we are celebrating the 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It was on October 2, 2014, that Prime Minister Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” Singh said.

Singh also observed that the ideals and beliefs of Mahatma Gandhi are meaningless if people are unable to implement them or turn them into actions.

Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi various schemes for the welfare of the people, including the construction of sanitary latrines and provision of drinking water, have been taken up across the country, he added.

The chief minister also appealed to all not to dump wastes on ponds, streets, rivers, and lakes to keep the localities as well as the surroundings clean and hygienic

He further said cleaning of the Imphal River in the Kangpokpi area has also begun.

The chief minister also emphasised the need to maintain proper solid waste management on a micro level and maintain solid waste dumping sites in all districts under the watch and supervision of the District Commissioners in coordination with the local MLAs.

Until we maintain small-scale dumping sites in the districts, it will be difficult to control the dumping of garbage or waste into our rivers, the chief minister said.

Raising awareness on cleanliness, Y Khemchand, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister appealed to all not to dump garbage and solid waste into the rivers and on roads. The minister said, “Today several organisations, local youth groups are launching various Clean Imphal, Clean Manipur, Clean Loktak Lake campaigns. However, unless we all become aware, we cannot keep our surroundings and environment clean.”

Ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Awangbou Newmai, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Heikham Dingo, Khashim Vashum, MP Rajya Sabha Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, and MLAs, among others also attended the event.

